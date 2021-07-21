https://americanlookout.com/democrats-add-funding-of-civilian-climate-corps-to-infrastructure-bill/

Have you noticed that the word ‘infrastructure’ has been changed to mean anything Democrats want?

Their new infrastructure bill is now going to include the ‘civilian climate corps’ whatever that is.

It sounds like a job creation plan for environmental activists.

The Washington Examiner reports:

‘Civilian Climate Corps’ to be part of Senate Democrats’ infrastructure bill

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Tuesday that a climate jobs proposal called the Civilian Climate Corps will be part of the $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill that Senate Democrats plan to pass.

The move reflects the high priority many Democratic activists place on climate change measures, even as businesses raise concerns about the financial cost of conversion to non-fossil fuels. The furthest-left lawmakers, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, have long pushed for the “Green New Deal,” which calls on the federal government to wean the United States from fossil fuels and curb planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions across the economy.

“Right now, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to confront the climate crisis and create millions of permanent good-paying union jobs,” Schumer, a New York Democrat, told reporters Tuesday. “It’s a great opportunity to combine those things. I have made addressing the climate crisis in a bold and strong way, the primary focus of our debate on infrastructure.”

Schumer praised the Sunrise Movement, a liberal 501(c)(4) and 501(c)(3) political organization that lobbied for the federal government to establish the CCC.

AOC makes it sound like a division of the military.

Rep. @AOC (D-NY) on creating a Civilian Climate Corps green jobs program: “Our climate crisis today requires a peaceful but wartime-scale mobilization.” pic.twitter.com/Scoj0APpWr — The Recount (@therecount) July 20, 2021

Chuck Schumer admits this is basically a jobs program.

Sen. Chuck Schumer: “The Civilian Climate Corps can be one of the largest employment projects and one of the largest environmental projects at the same time.” https://t.co/R0vnoA41fv pic.twitter.com/hLmbbIyEft — The Hill (@thehill) July 21, 2021

What does any of this have to do with infrastructure?

