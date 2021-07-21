https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bwaahaha-democrats-are-triggered-by-thought-of-trump-becoming-house-speaker/

Democrat Bill Blocks Outsiders From House Leadership

A new bill introduced on Monday by Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.) would allow only an elected House member to serve as Speaker after former President Trump called the suggestion that he seek the gavel “so interesting.”

The Constitution does not directly state that the House Speaker must be a member of the chamber, but to date, the role has never been filled by an outsider.

Boyle argued that the statute should be made clear, even if electing someone outside of Congress to serve as Speaker remains a long shot. His bill, titled the Mandating That Being an Elected Member Be an Essential Requirement for Speakership Act, would explicitly limit eligibility to current House lawmakers.

“The Speaker of the U.S. House is second in the United States presidential line of succession. That Donald Trump’s name would even be tossed around as a potential speaker in the people’s house, should serve as an alarm bell that our current requirements need to be amended in the name of protecting our nation and our democracy,” Boyle said in a statement.

Trump last month was asked about the idea of him running for the House next year to try to win the Speaker’s gavel during a radio show appearance. “That’s so interesting,” he said in response to radio host Wayne Allyn Root, noting that others had suggested he run for Senate. “But you know what, your idea might be better. It’s very interesting.”