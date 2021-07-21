https://noqreport.com/2021/07/21/dr-fauci-as-you-are-aware-it-is-a-crime-to-lie-to-congress-section-1001-of-the-us-criminal-code-senator-paul-threatens-liar-fauci-with-felony-for-lying-to-congress-video/
It is widely known that Dr. Tony Fauci funded the Wuhan Laboratory.
The Gateway Pundit first reported on this in early 2020. “Dr. Anthony Fauci Seems to be Still Funding Gain of Function Research…The Chinese Military Is Involved In This Research” – Dr. Lawrence Sellin As reported earlier today, Senator Dr. Rand Paul (R-KY) ripped into arrogant Fauci during Tuesday’s hearing on the nation’s Covid response efforts.
And Senator Paul opened his questioning by putting Dr. Tony Fauci on notice — his criminal lies will not be tolerated.
TRENDING: FIREWORKS! Senator Rand Paul Rips Arrogant Fauci: “There Will be Responsibility For Those Who Funded the Lab, Including Yourself” (VIDEO) Senator Rand Paul: Dr. Fauci, as you are aware it is a crime to lie to Congress, Section 1001 of the US Criminal Code. Critics say a felony and a five-year penalty for lying to Congress. On your last trip to our committee on May 11th, you stated that the NIH has not ever and does not now fund ‘gain of function” research to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. And yet, “gain of function” was done entirely at the Wuhan Institute. Dr. Fauci is responsible for the deaths of […]
