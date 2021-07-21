https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/21/dystopian-districts-parental-consent-form-authorizes-school-to-collect-information-on-everything-about-your-child/

Jason Bedrick is director of policy at EdChoice, and he’s posted a parental consent form from the Scottsdale Unified School District that seems like one of those things you’d just click to sign electronically and be on your way. This one’s worth reading, though; the form authorizes the school district to collect information on just about everything about your child, from quality of home and personal relationships to something about gun and ammunition ownership.

In case that image got cut off:

What the hell is “illegal, antisocial or self-incriminating behavior critical appraisal of individuals within a close relationship and gun/ammunition ownership”?

As someone said in the comments, it might make a difference if parents trusted public schools anymore, but they’ve thrown away their credibility along with the media.

