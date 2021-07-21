https://mediarightnews.com/stefanik-says-pelosi-will-make-history-as-the-most-despised-speaker-of-the-house-who-will-be-fired-not-once-but-twice/

U.S. House Rep Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who replaced U.S. House Rep Liz Cheney (R-WY) as the third-ranking House Republican earlier this year, issued a statement earlier today eviscerating House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) over her decision to deny U.S. House Rep Jim Jordan (R-OH) and U.S. House Rep Jim Banks (R-IN) spots on the Jan. 6 Select Committee after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) had appointed them.

In her statement, Stefanik called Pelosi a “radical authoritarian,” while slamming the “sham” committee and asked, “What is Nancy Pelosi so afraid of?”

“It is time to fire Nancy Pelosi once and for all. I have no doubt, that after next November, Nancy Pelosi will never, ever hold the Speaker’s gavel again,” Stefanik insisted.

Stefanik concluded by stating that Pelosi “Will make history as the most despised Speaker of the House who will be fired not once, but twice. And it can’t come soon enough.”

🚨🚨🚨 My statement on Speaker Pelosi’s authoritarian decision regarding the January 6th commission: pic.twitter.com/DJ2DdXmeJQ — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) July 21, 2021

Pelosi previously held the position as House Speaker for four years from 2007-2011 when she became the first female to hold the position.

Her grip on power slipped away in the 2010 election when Republicans won more than 60 seats that were previously in the Democrat’s hands, when they only needed 39 to retake the House.

This year, the margin is much slimmer, as they only need 5 to retake the House, which they had held for 8 years prior to 2018.

In a tweet on her campaign account Stefanik shared a meme with a black and white picture of Pelosi that said cryptically, “Authoritarianism is here.”

Stefanik looks to be in a strong position to retain her seat as it was reported earlier today that she has “handily” outraised her opponents.

Birdie Ferrell, a former U.S. speedskater turned crime victim advocate, announced her intentions to enter the race today, however.

In a video posted in a tweet, Farrell toutied her North Country roots and criticized Stefanik as a “far-right” politician more focused on gaining national prominence than serving her constituents.

“I won’t divide people for political gain. I’ll never forget the people I’ve been elected to represent,” Farrell claimed.

Stefanik responded with a statement of her own where she called Farrell the “Third Far-Left Socialist Democrat and second Far-Left New York City Democrat to announce their campaign for NY-21.”

“Welcome to North County!” Stefanik deadpanned.

Team Elise statement regarding the third Far-Left Socialist Democrat and second Far-Left New York City Democrat to announce their campaign for NY-21: Welcome to the North Country! pic.twitter.com/Kygtd9loZR — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) July 21, 2021