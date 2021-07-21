https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/fake-news-media-strikes-check-crowd-joe-bidens-cnn-town-hall/

It’s well known that whenever CNN has a town hall event for a Democrat it’s always a pre-staged and packaged event.

CNN hack Donna Brazile cheated and gave Hillary the questions before her debate with Bernie Sanders.

CNN filled up its 2007 Hillary Clinton town hall with Democrat operatives.

CNN stacked its anti-gun town hall in 2018 and was accused of scripting the questions.

And tonight CNN moved all of its audience to the first few rows so that it appears there is actual interest in America to see Joe Biden stumble all over himself in a town hall.

TRENDING: LIZ CHENEY GOES ROGUE: Holds Presser, Trashes McCarthy and GOP Reps, Says She Agrees with Pelosi for Blocking Jim Jordan and Jim Banks from Jan. 6 Commission

This is a joke.

VIDEO: Auditorium Barely Half Full for Biden’s CNN Town Hall https://t.co/H6aszib5pV — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) July 22, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

