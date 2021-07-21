https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/21/ex-nba-player-rex-chapman-blasts-pro-vaccine-mitch-mcconnell-as-a-misinformation-scourge-while-spreading-blatant-misinformation-about-mitch-mcconnell/

Rex Chapman enjoyed a pretty long NBA career, but his real passion is as a social media influencer. Because it’s allowed him to reach a whole lot more people, and that’s really helpful when you’re trying to spread false narratives.

Narratives like this one, for example. GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell recently sent out a tweet urging everyone to get their COVID19 vaccines:

And here was Chapman’s take on McConnell’s message:

Misinformation scourge, heal thyself.

Guess what, Rex:

He was doing it all over the place. But congratulations on all the likes and retweets, Rex.

When even shamelessly partisan CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale is calling you out on your BS, it’s time to re-evaluate your life.

