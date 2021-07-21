https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/21/ex-nba-player-rex-chapman-blasts-pro-vaccine-mitch-mcconnell-as-a-misinformation-scourge-while-spreading-blatant-misinformation-about-mitch-mcconnell/

Rex Chapman enjoyed a pretty long NBA career, but his real passion is as a social media influencer. Because it’s allowed him to reach a whole lot more people, and that’s really helpful when you’re trying to spread false narratives.

Narratives like this one, for example. GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell recently sent out a tweet urging everyone to get their COVID19 vaccines:

Get vaccinated! These shots need to get into arms as rapidly as possible, or else we’re gonna be back in a situation this fall like what we went through last year. pic.twitter.com/J4o6yL5cn4 — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) July 20, 2021

And here was Chapman’s take on McConnell’s message:

This dude didn’t wear a mask publicly for MONTHS AND MONTHS while the former guy was in office. He went right along with whatever the former guy said and did with regard to COVID. He knew all of this shit then. So why now? This man is a misinformation scourge…@LeaderMcConnell https://t.co/jUQdUPkCe2 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 21, 2021

Misinformation scourge, heal thyself.

McConnell was quite serious about wearing a mask. only a few on Capitol Hill didn’t wear a mask. he definitely did. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 21, 2021

He shoulda been doing that in kentucky. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 21, 2021

Guess what, Rex:

He was in fact doing that in Kentucky https://t.co/vt0NZ24drw — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) July 21, 2021

He was doing it all over the place. But congratulations on all the likes and retweets, Rex.

Even i know McConnell wore his mask and advocated for it — CHERYL (@CHERYLRPO) July 21, 2021

You’re lying. From May of 2020: https://t.co/OCoXWcMSPe — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) July 21, 2021

He did say he didn’t go to Trump White House towards end of 2020 because of their Covid attitude. https://t.co/01cBZYn7AL — V chaff (@gzr3625) July 21, 2021

This is not true. McConnell was vocally pro-mask under Trump, in Washington and during trips home to Kentucky. https://t.co/RW6SNxIsgo pic.twitter.com/MhrtziqAZS — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 21, 2021

When even shamelessly partisan CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale is calling you out on your BS, it’s time to re-evaluate your life.

For anyone who gets their viral content from Rex: don’t. He spreads heat, not light.https://t.co/BiGc0HuKBH — Joe Gordon (@Joe_the_L) July 21, 2021

