It’s quite frankly exhausting to keep up with all of CNN’s chronic suckage, so please forgive us for missing this gem from a few days ago:

CNN asking the Surgeon General if Fox News is fatal is just the perfect answer to the question “is cable news just the modern version of Springer?” pic.twitter.com/xfH0SiVco8 — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) July 19, 2021

CNN is Real News, Mr. President!

Well FOX *is* killing CNN in the ratings so she may have a point. 😏 — Nels (@debitking) July 19, 2021

Good point, though it seems safe to say that that’s not what she was getting at.

“Is our more successful competitor literally murdering people? Asking in good faith and out of pure concern, obviously.” https://t.co/IDdcgnkYCK — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 21, 2021

