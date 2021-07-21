https://www.oann.com/five-u-s-senators-want-to-ensure-verizon-tracfone-deal-does-not-raise-prices/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=five-u-s-senators-want-to-ensure-verizon-tracfone-deal-does-not-raise-prices



FILE PHOTO: The Verizon logo is seen on the side of a truck in New York City, U.S., October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The Verizon logo is seen on the side of a truck in New York City, U.S., October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

July 21, 2021

(Reuters) – Five Democratic U.S. senators on Wednesday urged the Federal Communications Commission ensure Verizon’s proposed $6.9 billion acquisition of TracFone does not raise prices or impact government programs to provide access to mobile phones for low-income Americans.

Verizon said in September it would buy Tracfone, a unit of Mexican telecom company America Movil, in a cash and stock deal. Senators Richard Blumenthal, Sheldon Whitehouse, Dianne Feinstein, Ron Wyden and Ed Markey said in a letter “Verizon would have significant incentives and opportunities to push subscribers from Lifeline and inexpensive prepaid services to higher revenue plans.”

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

