https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/general-milley-scared-to-talk-about-white-rage-on-camera/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
NOW – General Milley won’t discuss “white rage” while he’s on camera, because it is a “too complicated” topic, but later. pic.twitter.com/73bdexDLjd
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 21, 2021
Milley addressed the issue twice today.
Gen. Milley when asked about his prior comments on “white rage:”
“I think that’s important for Leadership to study.” pic.twitter.com/a5n6zZiNke
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 21, 2021