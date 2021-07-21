https://thehill.com/homenews/media/564046-greene-reporters-question-about-her-vaccination-status-a-violation-of-my-hipaa

Rep. Marjorie Taylor GreeneMarjorie Taylor GreeneGOP efforts to downplay danger of Capitol riot increase The Memo: What now for anti-Trump Republicans? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s meeting with Trump ‘soon’ in Florida MORE (R-Ga.) declined to reveal if she is vaccinated against COVID-19 when asked on Tuesday, claiming the inquiry was a violation of her health privacy rights.

“Have you yourself been vaccinated and do you disagree with the Republican Whip?” a reporter asked Greene, noting House Minority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseScalise cites delta variant for decision to be vaccinated on Sunday Six takeaways: What the FEC reports tell us about the midterm elections Controversy equals cash for Greene, Gaetz MORE (R-La.) said that he had been vaccinated against the virus over the weekend and encouraged others to do so.

“Well, you see your first question is a violation of my HIPPA rights,” Greene replied. “And with HIPPA rights, we don’t have to reveal our medical records and that also involves our vaccine records.”

Question: Have you yourself been vaccinated?

Greene: Your first question is a violation of my HIPAA rights pic.twitter.com/JuHDovV2mC — Acyn (@Acyn) July 20, 2021

HIPPA, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, is a federal law passed in the late 1990s with the primary purpose of requiring the health care and health care insurance industries to protect patients’ medical records and histories from fraud and theft. It is most regularly cited in hospitals, outpatient facilities or in schools.

Greene has a history of pushing false or misleading information about the coronavirus, face coverings, lockdown measures and the pandemic as a whole.

The conservative congresswoman was hit this week with a 12-hour suspension from Twitter after she posted a tweet falsely claiming COVID-19 is “not dangerous” for people who are not obese or under the age of 65.

In a separate tweet this week, Greene said that “defeating obesity” would protect people against coronavirus complications and death.

Greene, a vocal supporter of former President Trump Donald TrumpOn The Money: Schumer pressured from all sides on spending strategy | GOP hammers HUD chief over sluggish rental aid | Democrat proposes taxes on commercial space flights Overnight Health Care: Fauci clashes with Paul – again | New York reaches .1B settlement with opioid distributors | Delta variant accounts for 83 percent of US COVID-19 cases Overnight Defense: Military justice overhaul included in defense bill | Pentagon watchdog to review security of ‘nuclear football’ | Pentagon carries out first air strike in Somalia under Biden MORE, also sparked bipartisan backlash in recent weeks for comparing mask mandates to conditions placed on Jews in Nazi Germany.

Since she was elected last November, several members of Congress have decried Greene’s rhetoric and said they do not feel safe around her.

Scalise, the second-highest ranking Republican in the House, cited the delta variant for his decision to get vaccinated.

“Especially with the delta variant becoming a lot more aggressive and seeing another spike, it was a good time to do it,” he said. “When you talk to people who run hospitals, in New Orleans or other states, 90 percent of people in hospital with delta variant have not been vaccinated. That’s another signal the vaccine works.”

