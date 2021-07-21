https://www.theepochtimes.com/harvey-weinstein-enters-plea-after-being-extradited-to-california-for-further-charges_3911400.html

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has been extradited from New York to Los Angeles, California, to face a new trial on additional rape and sexual assault charges.

The former Hollywood producer was convicted in New York in February last year for sexual assault and rape, and was handed a 23-year prison sentence.

Weinstein is wanted in Los Angeles for trial on 11 charges of attacking five women from 2004 to 2013.

If convicted, the 69-year-old could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

He pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday.

Los Angeles police said Weinstein had arrived in Los Angeles and “after being medically cleared for booking, he will be booked into custody with LA County Sheriffs.” He was booked into the Los Angeles Twin Towers Correctional Facility maintained by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

According to his booking sheet, Weinstein is being held on $5 million bail.

“We will be fighting so that Harvey can receive his needed medical care and of course, so that he can be treated fairly,” Weinstein’s spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer said. “Due process, presumption of innocence and a fair trial are all still his right.”

His extradition to California was approved last month by a New York judge, who rejected a request from his attorneys to allow him to remain at a state prison near Buffalo until jury selection begins in the Los Angeles case.

Officials said that the time spent by Weinstein in custody in Los Angeles will count toward his 23-year New York sentence.

Weinstein is appealing his New York conviction and sentence, and has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

Elizabeth Fegan, an attorney for one of Weinstein’s accusers welcomed news of his extradition on Tuesday.

“The opportunity to hold Weinstein accountable for his actions in California gives voice to the survivors including my client, Jane Doe 4,” Fegan said in a statement. “They deserve to be heard and to have Weinstein answer for his actions. Our hope is that a guilty verdict in California will ensure that Harvey Weinstein will spend the rest of his life behind bars—securing justice for women everywhere.”

The conviction of Weinstein was seen as a watershed moment in the #MeToo movement against sexual abuse and harassment by men, including many like Weinstein who once held powerful jobs and influence.

Reuters contributed to this report.

