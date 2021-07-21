https://noqreport.com/2021/07/21/hispanic-gop-congressman-rips-miami-herald-big-time-after-an-insulting-editorial-on-hispanic-conservatives/

AP Photo/Evan Vucci Even though the Miami Herald has become infamous for its failed war on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, they do take time out from bashing DeSantis on occasion to write cheap shot editorials trashing Republican voters – especially those in the Hispanic community who dare to differ from their Democrat counterparts on political matters.

Case in point, an editorial the paper ran last month suggesting that Hispanic Republicans were “easily manipulated” into believing claims about their being irregularities in the 2020 presidential election, claims the Herald came down harshly on Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Maria Elvira Salazar for making. Here’s some of what they wrote: That commitment to the truth is no longer part of the job description of Miami-Dade Republican U.S. Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Maria Elvira Salazar. Both spread false information about the election results during appearances on Spanish talk radio in January. […] Did Salazar and Diaz-Balart just fail to do their due diligence and truly believe what they said? That’s possible, given that many Republicans still believe Trump won the elections. Are they lying in order to secure the votes of their easily manipulated target audience? Diaz-Balart responded accordingly to the hit piece, but […]