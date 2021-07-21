http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/UIOXqW0IYd4/6C0C2040-FF25-4827-8528-2BD6612E3796
The Wall Street Journal created dozens of automated accounts that watched hundreds of thousands of videos to reveal how the social network knows you so well
A Wall Street Journal investigation found that TikTok only needs one important piece of information to figure out what you want: the amount of time you linger over a piece of content. Every second you hesitate or rewatch, the app is tracking you. Photo illustration: Laura Kammermann/The Wall Street Journal