You might remember Texas state Rep. Donna Howard from photos of maskless “brave” Democrats fleeing to Washington, DC on a chartered jet and later sharing pictures showing how she was forced to wash her clothes in a sink.

The Texas Dems’ “flee-ibuster” stunt has been an epic backfire, as several in the group have tested positive for Covid-19. But being a liberal Democrat means there’s no need for self-awareness, as evidenced by this tweet:

We need to follow the science here. Texas needs to change course and allow for universal mask-wearing to prevent spread of the highly contagious delta variant, esp as children under 12 cannot get vaccinated yet. #txlege @AmerAcadPeds https://t.co/szexnJ4yl3 — Donna Howard (@DonnaHowardTX) July 21, 2021

She can’t be serious!

This is Incredibly rich. Texas Dems who actively touted not wearing masks on planes as they traveled to see sights and spread COVID in Washington don’t get to tweet “we need to follow the science here” to push for universal mask wearing. https://t.co/XdImnGGJQk — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 21, 2021

The shamelessness is breathtaking. https://t.co/wCNMSp0geR — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 21, 2021

It really is.

You almost killed our first female VP smh — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 21, 2021

Do as they say, NOT as they do!

