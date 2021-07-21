https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/21/incredibly-rich-texas-dem-in-dc-during-superspreader-flee-ibuster-calls-for-universal-mask-wearing/

You might remember Texas state Rep. Donna Howard from photos of maskless “brave” Democrats fleeing to Washington, DC on a chartered jet and later sharing pictures showing how she was forced to wash her clothes in a sink.

The Texas Dems’ “flee-ibuster” stunt has been an epic backfire, as several in the group have tested positive for Covid-19. But being a liberal Democrat means there’s no need for self-awareness, as evidenced by this tweet:

She can’t be serious!

It really is.

Do as they say, NOT as they do!

