https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/21/is-this-real-what-biden-plans-to-ask-ukraines-president-to-tackle-melts-irony-detectors/

On August 30th, President Biden will welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House, and the US president will encourage Zelensky to “tackle” something:

You can’t make this stuff up!

When reality collides with the Babylon Bee.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...