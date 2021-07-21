https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/italy-will-start-requiring-covid-vaccine-passes-many-activities?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Italian officials approved a decree Thursday that would require Italians to carry passes that reflect their vaccination status to access various public places.

Premier Mario Draghi approved the system called “green pass.” The system will start being implemented on Aug. 6, according to the Associated Press.

The passes will start being required if Italians want to go to gyms, museums, movie theaters, and the inside of businesses such as restaurants.

Draghi said that the passes are needed so that people can enjoy activities “with the assurance they won’t be next to contagious people.”

The premier argued that the passes, which people can get if they can prove they received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine within the last nine months, are needed “to keep economic activity open.”

Health Minister Roberto Speranza noted that approximately 40 million Italians have already downloaded a “green pass.”

