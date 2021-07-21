https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/21/its-time-to-deprogram-the-cult-leaders-mika-brzezinski-lists-sean-hannity-and-talk-radio-freaks-among-those-with-covid19-deaths-on-their-consciences-video/

Last November, Washington Monthly contributor David Atkins wondered aloud how to go about deprogramming Trump voters:

Nikole Hannah-Jones discussed that very issue earlier this year:

Apparently this “deprogramming” idea still has legs, because today, “Morning Joe” cohost Mika Brzezinski brought it up again:

To be fair, Mika, the MSM’s firehose of falsehoods has been spewing propaganda & lies for a lot longer than that. Don’t sell yourselves short!

And let’s not forget about Team Biden’s own role in sowing the seeds of anti-vaxx fear.

But Mika Brzezinski wants us to forget about that. She wants us to forget all about the irreparable damage the Left — including the media — caused by letting their hatred for Donald Trump trump their concern for people’s welfare.

