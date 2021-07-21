https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/jeffrey-epsteins-friend-david-mitchell-subpoenaed-ongoing-case-virgin-islands/

Jeffrey Epstein’s friend, David Mitchell, has just been subpoenaed in a case in the Virgin Islands.

Mr. David Mitchell was subpoenaed yesterday in an ongoing case in the Virgin Islands.

Here are the requests from the court.

The news of Epstein’s friend being subpoenaed in a case in the Virgin Islands came out yesterday. Kagbro88 shared the following on Twitter.

In an article from two years ago, in July 2019, David Mitchell is identified as Epstein’s friend.

Defense lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday filed a recommended bail package worth up to $77 million for the wealthy financier, who remains in the New York federal jail where prosecutors are asking a judge to keep him pending trial on child sex trafficking charges. The filing, which argues that Epstein is “entitled” to bail, also suggests that the crimes he is charged with are “akin to consumer or purchaser behavior” and that he thus should not be prosecuted under the sex trafficking statute. Lawyers are asking for the 66-year-old registered sex offender to be released into home detention in his Manhattan mansion on a “substantial personal recognizance bond” in the amount set by a judge. The judge could set that amount “after reviewing additional information” about Epstein’s finances, which Epstein would file under seal. A mortgage on the mansion would secure the bail, and he would be monitored by an electronic tracking device, under the proposal. Lawyers noted that the mansion is “valued at roughly $77 million.” Under the proposal, a “Trustee or Trustees” would be appointed to live in Epstein’s Upper East Side townhouse with him “and report any violation” to Pretrial Services or the judge in the case. “Mr. Epstein’s brother Mark will serve as a co-surety of the bond, which shall be further secured by a mortgage on Mark’s home in West Palm Beach, Florida. Mr. Epstein’s friend David Mitchell will also serve as a co-surety and pledge his investment interests in two properties to secure the bond,” the filing said.

What is going on in the Virgin Islands?

