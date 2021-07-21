http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/ohgyWBJkNp0/jews-are-behind-the-pandemic-chanted-at-anti-vaccine-protest-in-poland-674491

An anti-vaccine protest that took place in Glogow, Poland, blamed Jews as being responsible for the start of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to the website Notes from Poland. Those that took part in Monday’s protest chanted: “Jews are behind the pandemic” and that they “rule the world.”“Every Pole can see today that behind the ‘plandemic’ are the Jews,” the crowd chanted together.

Polish police arrested three protesters at the site after engaging in confrontations, after participants were reportedly behaving aggressively towards them.The American Jewish Committee office in Central Europe, and based in Warsaw, condemned the protest in a tweet.

“Behind the ‘plandemic’ are the Jews” – yesterday anti-vaccine protesters chanted in Głogów, Poland.100+ people, among them families with children, confronting the police.This is a classic form of antisemitism. Where are decision makers’ responses? https://t.co/qhB9NOlU11 — AJC Central Europe (@AJC_CE) July 20, 2021

The far-right Polish Confederation (Konfederacja) Party has notably partaken in many protests against COVID restrictions, and one of its followers shared a video saying that she “doesn’t want Jewry in Poland.” Grzegorz Braun, one of the party’s leaders, who reportedly has promoted many antisemitic conspiracy theories in the past, compared the requirement of wearing masks to how Jews were once forced to wear armbands when they were victims to the Nazi regime.In 2019, one of the Confederation’s leaders placed a kippah over another politician’s head during a political debate and claimed the Polish government was “kneeling to Jews. Hagay Hacohen contributed to this report.

