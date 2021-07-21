http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/XSzf8patA_I/jim-jordan-did-what.php

Kevin McCarthy has named five Republicans to serve on the House select committee that will investigate the events of January 6. The House Minority leader selected Jim Banks (Indiana), Jim Jordan (Ohio), Rodney Davis (Illinois), Kelly Armstrong (North Dakota), and Troy Nehls (Texas). Banks will be the ranking member.

At Hot Air, Allahpundit categorizes Banks and Jordan as thoroughgoing MAGA members, which seems fair. Banks issued a statement that leaves no doubt as to what he thinks about Speaker Pelosi’s decision to have a committee investigate January 6.

Nehls, a freshman, was a sheriff before entering politics. He voted to object to the certification of Biden’s victory on January 6, but joined the Capitol police in trying to protect the House chamber from the mob. Nehls has called the rioting a “disgrace,” which it certainly was.

Neither Davis nor Armstrong objected to certifying the outcome of the presidential race. But that doesn’t mean they will go along with the Democrats on the committee as they attempt to “try” Donald Trump for masterminding the rioting. Neither member can expect much of a future in Republican politics if he shows any taste for that project.

Allahpundit notes that Liz Cheney will be serving on the committee along with Jordan, and he points to this alleged statement by Cheney (as reported by a couple of Washington Post reporters in a book):

That f***ing guy Jim Jordan. That son of a b*tch… While these maniacs are going through the place, I’m standing in the aisle and he said, ‘We need to get the ladies away from the aisle. Let me help you.’ I smacked his hand away and told him, ‘Get away from me. You f***ing did this.’”

If Liz Cheney really believes that Jim Jordan “did” the January 6 rioting, then she’s become as unhinged as her detractors claim she has.

