https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-jim-jordan-calls-pelosis-jan-6-committee-a-sham-after-being-rejected?utm_campaign=64466



Surfshark Privacy and free speech are under attack. Take back your internet freedom with

Reps. Jim Jordan and Jim Banks slammed Democrats for making the January 6th committee into a partisan endeavor.

In a surprise move Wednesday morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s GOP picks to serve on her January 6 special committee. The two lawmakers who Pelosi refuses to seat on the committee are Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana.

In response, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who made the picks, has pulled all GOP members from Pelosi’s committee. The rules of the committee’s formation gave Pelosi veto power over McCarthy’s selections.

“This has always been about politics,” Rep. Jordan said “and today’s actions of the speaker confirm that.”

“What else are they gonna talk about,” he continued, “they’ve been so focused on the January 6th committee … Are they gonna talk about crime? The border crisis? … Inflation? … They can’t talk about that, so they’re gonna be partisan, and they’re gonna focus on this.”

Rep. Jordan then suggested that Democrats “are not gonna address the fundamental question of ‘Why wasn’t there a proper security presence at the Capitol that day’?” He brought up the seemingly never ending Black Lives Matter riots that went on uninterrupted all last year, claiming that “Democrats normalized anarchy. They normalized rioting and looting … and continue to talk about defunding the police.”

“They just wanna be partisan,” he continued, “they just wanna continue to attack the former president, they just wanna keep playing their political games, so I applaud Leader McCarthy for saying ‘We’re gonna do our job, we’re gonna continue to work, and get to the bottom, and answer the questions that the leader raised, the questions that, frankly, the American people want answers to.”

Rep. Jim Banks slams Speaker Pelosi for making the January 6th committee into a partisan endeavour. pic.twitter.com/ZbKLuBm0VJ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 21, 2021

“This just goes to show how partisan of an exercise we said this was all along,” Rep. Banks began “that Nancy Pelosi would take me and Jim Jordan first off of this committee, and the rest of us as well by rejecting the first two of us.”

“She knows that we were prepared to fight to get to the truth, to find the facts about what happened on that day to make sure that January 6th would never happen again.”

Rep. Banks echoed sentiments expressed by Rep. Jordan regarding wanting to know “why the Capitol was vulnerable on that day.”

“We all know that this is an exercise in politics, it’s not an exercise in finding the facts. That’s what’s unfortunate about the Speaker’s move … It begs the question that all of us should be asking, ‘What is the speaker afraid of’?”

The decision to nix Reps. Jordan and Banks shocked many, since both congressman had voted against certifying the electoral college votes for Joe Biden on January 6, according to The Hill, something that many Democrat legislators did in 2016 when they refused to vote to certify Donald Trump as president.

“With respect for the integrity of the investigation,” Pelosi said, “with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee.”





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

