Joe Biden on Wednesday evening participated in a CNN town hall event in Cincinnati, Ohio at Mount St. Joseph University.

Biden was greeted by Trump supporters in Cincinnati shouting, “Trump won!”

The town hall started off rocky because Biden incoherently babbled when asked when children under the age of 12 will be able to get vaccinated.

At one point CNN moderator Don Lemon tried to help dementia Joe along as he struggled to speak.

The town hall just began and it’s already a dumpster fire.

