BREAKING: Jim Jordan Says Staff Has ‘Independently Confirmed’ the Hunter Biden Emails ‘Are Authentic’
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.21.20
Congressman Jim Jordan told reporters Tuesday night that members of his staff have “confirmed” the authenticity of a series of emails reportedly exchanged between Hunter Biden and foreign businessmen.
“Our staff has had numerous conversations…which have independently confirmed for us that in fact these emails are real, they’re authentic,” he said on a Trump campaign conference call with journalists.
“We’re confident that that is in fact the case, and that these emails are accurate,” he said.
“Hunter Biden cashed in, Joe Biden is compromised, and of course the former vice president misled the American people when he said he had no knowledge, no understanding of what his son was up to in his international business dealings,” Jordan said.
DEVELOPING: Jim Jordan Moved to House Intel Committee for Impeachment Inquiry
posted by Hannity Staff – 11.08.19
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan was officially assigned to the House Intelligence Committee this week; the key Democrat-led panel overseeing their latest impeachment inquiry against President Trump.
“House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan has been assigned by Republican leadership to serve on the House Intelligence Committee so he can participate in questioning in the open Trump impeachment hearings starting next week,” reports Fox News.
“Jordan, R-Ohio, replaces Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., who temporarily resigned from his post on the panel Friday,” adds Fox.
“Jim Jordan has been on the front lines in the fight for fairness and truth. His addition will ensure more accountability and transparency in this sham process,” House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a statement on Friday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
