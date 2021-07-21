https://hannity.com/media-room/jordan-sounds-off-gop-rep-torches-pelosi-after-rejecting-him-from-the-dems-1-6-committee/

BREAKING: Jim Jordan Says Staff Has ‘Independently Confirmed’ the Hunter Biden Emails ‘Are Authentic’

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.21.20

Congressman Jim Jordan told reporters Tuesday night that members of his staff have “confirmed” the authenticity of a series of emails reportedly exchanged between Hunter Biden and foreign businessmen.

“Our staff has had numerous conversations…which have independently confirmed for us that in fact these emails are real, they’re authentic,” he said on a Trump campaign conference call with journalists.

“We’re confident that that is in fact the case, and that these emails are accurate,” he said.

“Our staff has had numerous conversations…which have independently confirmed for us that in fact these emails are real, they’re authentic.” –@Jim_Jordan https://t.co/4F4GMbAsAW — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 20, 2020

“Hunter Biden cashed in, Joe Biden is compromised, and of course the former vice president misled the American people when he said he had no knowledge, no understanding of what his son was up to in his international business dealings,” Jordan said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.