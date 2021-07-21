https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/21/joy-reid-says-texas-is-effectively-an-apartheid-state-ruled-by-a-far-right-white-minority-government/
We thought it was bad when last week MSNBC’s Joy Reid said Texas Republicans are like the Taliban:
DROPPED on your head? Joy Reid comparing Texas Republicans to THE TALIBAN does not go over well, like at ALL https://t.co/Q8AsJTbBCH
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 13, 2021
But yesterday she one-upped herself, tweeting that Texas is “effectively an apartheid state, ruled by a far-right white minority government”:
A note that white non-Hispanic Texans are ALREADY the minority there. Texas is effectively an apartheid state, ruled by a far right white minority government. So yeah, this is the plan for us all. https://t.co/CErGnRDjwm https://t.co/2z7Nyxjyzk
— Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) July 20, 2021
Nelson Mandela would like a word, Ms. Reid:
This just in: cable news host insults Nelson Mandela. https://t.co/ivDjsav8Ar
— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) July 20, 2021
Maybe people should stop using words they don’t understand? Just a thought:
does anyone on this site know what apartheid means https://t.co/Usz8P7twOc
— Avid Halaby (@AvidHalaby) July 21, 2021
I’m gonna need everyone on here to stop cheapening terms like Apartheid to describe whatever you don’t like, because here’s the mind-blowing news: You can actually say something’s bad without going overboard with your rhetoric.https://t.co/A8H0lBwTVo
— Allen M. Hopson (@AllenHopson2) July 20, 2021
But, nah:
“Texas is effectively an apartheid state”
Oh I see we’re changing definitions of words again.@thespybrief https://t.co/OQWgyDquZC
— PURE EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE BONDS (@wokyleeks) July 20, 2021
And do facts matter at all to her?
“Far-right white minority government” somehow pulled off a majority in two elections with historically high turnout.
Abbott won ~42% of the “Latino” vote and ~15% of the black vote.
Texas is a successful multiracial society. https://t.co/kfaGwkT2a0 pic.twitter.com/NEvsAoFlPV
— Robert Showah (@robertisnthere) July 20, 2021
And how can it be an apartheid state if Ben & Jerry’s still sells ice cream there?
Ben and Jerry’s is going to stop selling in Texas next? https://t.co/ZcfHqU2co2
— Reince Niebuhr, Herringist (@ReinceNiebuhr) July 21, 2021
Can’t stop, won’t stop:
wtf?
My god, all of her tweets are like this. https://t.co/IzR5bA6ggL
— Multiracial Whiteness Advocate (@__spicywhite) July 20, 2021
***
