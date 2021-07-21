https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/just-pelosi-rejects-mccarthys-gop-picks-jim-jordan-jim-banks-january-6-committee/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday rejected two of McCarthy’s Republican picks for her highly partisan January 6 committee.

Earlier this week GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy released his pics for Pelosi’s sham Jan. 6 select committee:

The five included:

Jim Banks (ranking member)

Jim Jordan

Rodney Davis

Kelly Armstrong

Troy Nehls

Pelosi rejected GOP Reps. Jim Jordan (OH) and Jim Banks (IN), both strong allies of Trump.

The RINOs McCarthy chose are safe from the chopping block.

According to Forbes:

Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), the chair of the House Administration Committee and a relative moderate in his caucus who was one of 35 House Republicans to vote to create a bipartisan commission to probe the attack, which was blocked by Senate Republicans.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.), one of seven House Republicans who signed a letter criticizing objections to President Joe Biden’s electoral college victory, which a majority of House Republicans voted for even after the Jan. 6 attack.

Pelosi also chose RINO Trump hater Liz Cheney to be on her sham committee.

