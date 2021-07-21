https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/harris-says-she-will-campaign-californias-newsom-during-recall-election

Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday that she would travel to California and campaign for the current Gov. Gavin Newsom as he faces a recall election.

“Yes,” Harris said when asked by the San Francisco Chronicle if she would campaign for him.

The Vice President’s office later confirmed to The Hill that she would campaign for Newsom, but did not offer any details about when or the extent of her involvement.

A petition to recall Newsom first appeared in February 2020, due to his handling of the coronavirus. The petition got enough signatures, and the vote on whether Californians will recall him is scheduled for Sept. 14.

Harris has already voiced her support for Newsom. In May, she traveled to California, where she used to serve as senator, to praise Newsom for his handling of the coronavirus.

“I want to thank our friend and governor, Gavin Newsom, for his leadership,” Harris said at the time. “I support him 100 percent.”

