Vice President Kamala Harris told CBS News in a phone interview that she was speaking with Republican senators and leaders about the Democrat-favored voting legislation known as S.1. She told CBS she had spoken to Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) about the bill.

The problem, however, is that Harris didn’t speak to Murkowski about voting legislation. Her staff had to clarify to CBS that Harris spoke to Murkowski about infrastructure, not voting.

“I have spoken to Republican senators — both elected Republicans and Republican leaders,” Harris told the outlet, adding, “I’ve talked with [Senator Lisa] Murkowski about this issue.”

But after the interview, “Harris’ office later clarified that the two had discussed infrastructure, not voting rights,” CBS reported.

Further, the outlet reported, Murkowski has publicly spoken out against S.1, calling it a “partisan, federal takeover of the election system.” Murkowski is, however, the co-sponsor of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, a bill that is also opposed by Republicans but has White House support.

This is the latest stumble for Harris, who has been struggling in her role as vice president. This follows news that Harris’ staff is “traumatized” in her office and “terrified” that she will become president if President Joe Biden doesn’t live through his term.

“It’s a nightmare scenario for some former Harris staffers who watched nervously as their former boss ascended the national political stage,” Business Insider reported last week.

“Many of them remain loyal Democrats and fans of Biden, but they didn’t want to see a boss with whom they’d had a bad experience become the Democratic Party’s standard-bearer,” the outlet added. “Biden, at 78, was already the oldest person to assume the US presidency. He’ll be a few weeks shy of his 82nd birthday on Election Day 2024, and there’s already speculation six months into his term over whether he’ll run for reelection.”

The Washington Free Beacon reported at the time that the staffers “spoke on condition of anonymity to protect professional relationships, adding that Harris’ job trajectory means it’s well within reason she could become the most powerful person on the planet.”

In July, The Daily Wire reported that the Biden White House was trying to stop the narrative that Harris runs an “abusive environment” from taking hold. CNN reported at the time that the Biden administration was “trying to stop a drama-filled narrative from taking hold, according to five people who spoke to CNN about the dynamics within Harris’ office.”

Harris’ office drama first came to light in a Politico article in June.

“People are thrown under the bus from the very top, there are short fuses and it’s an abusive environment,” a person with direct knowledge of the situation in the vice president’s office told Politico. “It’s not a healthy environment and people often feel mistreated. It’s not a place where people feel supported but a place where people feel treated like s***.”

“The dysfunction in the VP’s ranks threatens to complicate the White House’s carefully crafted image as a place staffed by a close-knit group of professionals working in concert to advance the president’s agenda. It’s pronounced enough that members of the president’s own team have taken notice and are concerned about the way Harris’ staffers are treated,” the outlet added.

