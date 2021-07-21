https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ken-burns-should-have-kept-his-mouth-shut/

‘The division now is greater than the Civil War’

We’re at this desperate place, the convergence of all those viruses, the side effects of the misinformation and the paranoia and the lying, voter suppression. And then the rewriting of our history are saying that we’re not interested in facts. We’re not interested in the truth. We’re not interested in the many varied voices that make us up.

I loved your emphasis on our national parks, our this — I’ve been making films for 45 years about the U.S. but I’ve also been making films about us. That two letter lowercase plural pronoun, all the intimacy of us and we and your our, and also the majesty, the complexity, the contradiction and the controversy of the U.S.

There’s nothing wrong with including the big picture of looking at us. Words and all. I mean, you think so much of this Soviet-style disinformation and changing policies is issuing from Texas, whose religion is, as we know, football on a Friday night or a Saturday night. After a trouncing, the coach comes out and says, you know, we didn’t do anything right. We’re terrible on defense, on offensive special teams. You’re telling it like it was, and somehow we’re now certain that our children can’t stand anything but a sanitized Madison Avenue version of our history, when in fact, we’re enriched by the variety and that complexity and the undertow.

