According to their Twitter bio, Kodak has been “enabling creativity since 1880.”

But these days, they’re more about enabling the Chinese government:

More from Hong Kong Free Press:

Apologising for the post, the company said on its WeChat account on Tuesday that it will “respect the Chinese government and Chinese laws.” … The deleted post was taken from French documentary photographer Patrick Wack’s new collection of images captured in China’s northwestern region from 2016 to 2020. In a post on his own Instagram page earlier this month, Wack had referred to the detention of Uyghur Muslims: “In recent years, the region has been at the centre of an international outcry following the mass-incarceration of its Uyghur population and other Muslim minorities,” his post announcing the pre-sale of his book read. “This body of work captures a visual narrative of the region and is a testimony to its abrupt descent into an Orwellian dystopia,” the post continued.

And Kodak can’t have people using their products to document mass imprisonment and genocide! Wouldn’t want to disrespect the Chinese government and Chinese laws!

.@Kodak promised to “continue to respect the Chinese government” and “keep itself in check” following the “misunderstanding.” It referred to management “loopholes” and the need to “correct” itself over @patwack‘s #Xinjiang work. https://t.co/OZf3X3VV1W — Tom Grundy (@tomgrundy) July 21, 2021

Gross.

Anybody wanna Kodak camera? I’m practically giving it away. It takes great pictures but then mysteriously deletes them. Thank pic.twitter.com/ctdKw9fPoe — 𝒫𝒾𝓁𝑔𝓇𝒾𝓂 (@Pil9rim2) July 21, 2021

Oof.

What happens when American companies stop seeing themselves as loyal to American norms and values https://t.co/ivwfubZ5xJ — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 21, 2021

Oh @Kodak

You had the chance to do the right thing and chose this. https://t.co/f6H9QiHXhZ — Laura (@laurachese) July 21, 2021

You could have taken a stand, @Kodak. But you buckled to the whims of the communist party of China. Pathetic. https://t.co/9X2pbsfJNq — Gail Helt (@ghelt) July 21, 2021

support of ethnic genocide is not a good look, @Kodak Genocidal regimes do not deserve respect. Shameful. https://t.co/AvJMJHRYa6 — WesternAcidBlot (@Laboratory_King) July 21, 2021

😡😡😡😡😡😡😡

Shame on Kodak — moonfish (@Moonfish2020) July 21, 2021

