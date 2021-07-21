https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/21/kodak-is-very-very-sorry-for-disrespecting-the-chinese-government-and-chinese-laws-by-posting-a-photo-of-xinjiang-to-instagram/

According to their Twitter bio, Kodak has been “enabling creativity since 1880.”

But these days, they’re more about enabling the Chinese government:

More from Hong Kong Free Press:

Apologising for the post, the company said on its WeChat account on Tuesday that it will “respect the Chinese government and Chinese laws.”

The deleted post was taken from French documentary photographer Patrick Wack’s new collection of images captured in China’s northwestern region from 2016 to 2020.

“This body of work captures a visual narrative of the region and is a testimony to its abrupt descent into an Orwellian dystopia,” the post continued.

And Kodak can’t have people using their products to document mass imprisonment and genocide! Wouldn’t want to disrespect the Chinese government and Chinese laws!

Gross.

Oof.

