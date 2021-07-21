https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/21/kodak-is-very-very-sorry-for-disrespecting-the-chinese-government-and-chinese-laws-by-posting-a-photo-of-xinjiang-to-instagram/
According to their Twitter bio, Kodak has been “enabling creativity since 1880.”
But these days, they’re more about enabling the Chinese government:
Kodak deletes Xinjiang photo from Instagram, vows to ‘respect Chinese gov’t’ https://t.co/O3gA4h5ZDR #China #Xinjiang @Kodak pic.twitter.com/76hrUQJhWZ
— Hong Kong Free Press HKFP (@hkfp) July 21, 2021
More from Hong Kong Free Press:
Apologising for the post, the company said on its WeChat account on Tuesday that it will “respect the Chinese government and Chinese laws.”
…
The deleted post was taken from French documentary photographer Patrick Wack’s new collection of images captured in China’s northwestern region from 2016 to 2020.
“This body of work captures a visual narrative of the region and is a testimony to its abrupt descent into an Orwellian dystopia,” the post continued.
And Kodak can’t have people using their products to document mass imprisonment and genocide! Wouldn’t want to disrespect the Chinese government and Chinese laws!
.@Kodak promised to “continue to respect the Chinese government” and “keep itself in check” following the “misunderstanding.”
It referred to management “loopholes” and the need to “correct” itself over @patwack‘s #Xinjiang work. https://t.co/OZf3X3VV1W
— Tom Grundy (@tomgrundy) July 21, 2021
Gross.
Anybody wanna Kodak camera? I’m practically giving it away. It takes great pictures but then mysteriously deletes them. Thank pic.twitter.com/ctdKw9fPoe
— 𝒫𝒾𝓁𝑔𝓇𝒾𝓂 (@Pil9rim2) July 21, 2021
Oof.
Wtf is wrong with you @Kodak https://t.co/xeM7gcTkWQ
— Mike (@SpikeMikeSD) July 21, 2021
Corporate cowards https://t.co/fWrTwtqfek
— David Farrar (@dpfdpf) July 21, 2021
What happens when American companies stop seeing themselves as loyal to American norms and values https://t.co/ivwfubZ5xJ
— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 21, 2021
Oh @Kodak
You had the chance to do the right thing and chose this. https://t.co/f6H9QiHXhZ
— Laura (@laurachese) July 21, 2021
You could have taken a stand, @Kodak. But you buckled to the whims of the communist party of China. Pathetic. https://t.co/9X2pbsfJNq
— Gail Helt (@ghelt) July 21, 2021
support of ethnic genocide is not a good look, @Kodak
Genocidal regimes do not deserve respect. Shameful. https://t.co/AvJMJHRYa6
— WesternAcidBlot (@Laboratory_King) July 21, 2021
😡😡😡😡😡😡😡
Shame on Kodak
— moonfish (@Moonfish2020) July 21, 2021