Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) slammed the Cuban government during a meeting of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The hearing — which included testimony from activist Rosa María Payá, whose father was murdered by the Cuban regime — considered the American response to widespread anti-communism protests in Cuba that began on July 11.

Honored to have Ms. Rosa María Payá, director of @CUBADECIDE as a witness in today’s #WHEM hearing on the historic protests in Cuba. I’m in awe of the courage of the Cuban people as they protest against the brutal Communist dictatorship. pic.twitter.com/qZIYifF9By — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) July 20, 2021

During his opening statement, Green noted that many Cubans waved the American flag while “demanding freedom from the communist dictatorship.”

As the freest and most prosperous nation in the world, the United States must unequivocally stand with the Cuban people against the communist regime. There is a light at the end of the tunnel, and Cuba has never been closer. @HouseForeignGOP #WHEM pic.twitter.com/EDi2u3Ct05 — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) July 20, 2021

“Since 1959, the Cuban people have been trapped by the iron grip of Fidel Castro, his brother, and his handpicked successor,” remarked Green. “Despite brutal and violent crackdowns from the regime, many courageous Cubans continue demanding their God-given right to liberty.”

“Let’s be clear — this is not about COVID-19. This is not about the embargo. What are the Cuban people shouting in the streets? Libertad. Cubans are sick and tired of being oppressed — and they are in the streets openly and bravely demanding an end to communism.”

Green detailed how anti-regime sentiment has steadily risen on the island. Artists — especially those belonging to the San Isidro Movement — have protested the government’s repression of civil liberties.

A viral song entitled “Patria Y Vida” — which Green featured on a t-shirt under his suit jacket — pays tribute to the movement. Many artists are currently boycotting the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC) — which, according to its website, exists to “combat all activity contrary to the principles of the Revolution.”

“A new generation is rising up, and they want to live in freedom,” continued Green. “I am in awe of the courage of the Cuban people and the many risks they take protesting the violent and brutal dictatorship. We must not ignore the danger they face.”

In response, Green called for bipartisan action: “Holding the communist regime accountable for its repressive policies while supporting the people’s requests for freedom and democracy is crucial. I hope we can prioritize this issue for the good of all Cubans and for the good of the Western hemisphere at large.”

“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, and Cuba has never been closer,” concluded Green. “When will the Cuban people finally be free? When people of faith are no longer afraid of arbitrary detentions, threats, and harassment from communist officials… When the dying communist regime breathes its last breath, when a sovereign republic takes its place, and when separated families are reunited in a free Cuba — that is liberty.”

Green is the latest Republican official to draw attention to the Cuban protests. During a Tuesday speech, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) dismantled the notion that the American embargo is the root cause of economic turmoil in Cuba. Last week, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged President Biden to “do what we can to ensure the failed Castro regime finally comes to an end.”

