Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for his response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) decision to veto his choices for a January 6th Select Committee on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters outside of the Capitol after McCarthy pulled his selections for the committee, Cheney said, “I am absolutely confident that we will have a nonpartisan investigation, that it will look at the facts, that it will go wherever the facts may lead. There are three members that the Minority Leader proposed that [the] Speaker did not object to. She has objected to two members and the rhetoric around this from the Minority Leader and from those two members has been disgraceful.”

Cheney noted, “This must be an investigation that is focused on facts and the idea that any of this has become politicized is really unworthy of the office that we all hold and unworthy of our Republic.”

She added, “I agree with what the Speaker has done.”

Cheney was also asked if she thinks that McCarthy deserves to be Speaker of the House next year in the aftermath of his actions.

Cheney answered, “I think that any person who would be third in line to the presidency must demonstrate a commitment to the Constitution and a commitment to the rule of law and Minority Leader McCarthy has not done that.”

“We must have this select committee investigation. This is our only option left. People must be willing to put their oath to the Constitution above partisan politics and above party,” she added.

“There must be an investigation that is nonpartisan, that is sober, that is serious, that gets to the facts, wherever they may lead,” Cheney said, per The Hill. “And at every opportunity, the minority leader has attempted to prevent the American people from understanding what happened to block this investigation.”

As The Daily Wire previously reported, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) vetoed two Republican selections for the January 6th Select Committee on Wednesday, sparking intense responses from the other side of the aisle.

As Politico reported, “Pelosi rejected Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), who was tapped to serve as ranking member, and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), both of whom voted to challenge certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral wins earlier this year.”

As The Daily Wire also noted, “Banks, after being appointed, said he would ‘force Democrats and the media’ to ‘answer questions so far ignored. Among them, why was the Capitol so unprepared and vulnerable to attack on January 6th?’”

“He also suggested that he would try to steer the Select Committee towards investigating political violence more broadly, probing not just the January 6th riot, but also ongoing violence in Democrat-run cities like Portland, Oregon,” The Daily Wire added.

In a statement, Pelosi said the “unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision.”

After Pelosi vetoed two of his selections, McCarthy then “abruptly yanked all five Republican appointees from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) Democrat-led committee,” per The Daily Wire.

