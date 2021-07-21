https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mass-casualty-incident-outside-fort-collins/
⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Mass Casualty Incident declared following flood emergency in Fort Collins, Colorado#FortCollins l #CO
20+ people are missing. Homes and roads are destroyed. A large debris flow is now headed downstream.
Anyone downstream of Lewstone Creek, move immediately! pic.twitter.com/r3H151usev
— Intel Point ALERTS (@IntelPointAlert) July 21, 2021
Mandatory evacuations are underway along Colorado state Highway 14, with ‘immediate and imminent danger’ caused by flash floods. At least twenty people are missing. Homes and roads are destroyed.
#TRAFFICALERT @DoughertyKMGH #PoudreCanyon (Highway 14) is closed at Ted’s Place due to flooding farther up in the canyon. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/zXxUYxvolw
— Rob Quirk (@KOAARobQuirk) July 21, 2021
#CO14 eastbound/westbound: Safety closure between Bockman Rd and Pingree Rd. CO-14 closed through Poudre Canyon and Cameron Pass due to excessive flooding; use alternate route https://t.co/UVzw0BYZKZ
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 21, 2021