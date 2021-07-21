https://justthenews.com/government/congress/mccarthy-hasnt-ruled-out-removing-cheney-armed-services-committee?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Republican House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday did not rule out removing Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney from the Armed Services committee as he grapples with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over who should serve on the Jan. 6 special committee.

“I think it’s a conference decision. The conference will look at it,” McCarthy said Thursday when asked by reporters if he would recommend ousting Cheney, according to The Hill.

House Republicans have already removed Cheney from her leadership position over her criticism of former President Donald Trump.

McCarthy’s comments come after he pulled his handpicked members to serve on a special committee created by Pelosi to investigate the Jan. 6 riot. Pelosi had rejected two members, Reps. Jim Banks and Jim Jordan, prompting McCarthy to pull all of his recommendations.

Pelosi had previously chosen McCarthy to be on the committee, now making her the only Republican on the panel.

