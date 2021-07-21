https://hannity.com/media-room/mccarthy-rips-pelosi-its-very-clear-to-the-american-public-that-the-jan-6-committee-is-a-sham/

ADAM’S ADMISSION: Schiff Admits DEMOCRAT MEMO Riddled with SENSITIVE INTEL

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.14.18

The liberal lawmaker behind the Democratic “rebuttal” to Devin Nunes’ FISA memo publicly admitted his document was riddled with sensitive intelligence and classified material; saying his colleagues “need to go through” the letter and remove the information before President Trump declassifies the dossier.

Rep. Adam Schiff -the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee- admitted the left-wing mistake while speaking at a breakfast event Wednesday morning, saying his memo does include “sources and methods” used by the nation’s intelligence community.

“We need to go through that and identify that which remains classified and would implicate sources and methods or investigative interests,” said Schiff.

Schiff’s comments are in sharp contrast to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s outright rage at President Trump for his refusal to release the Democratic ‘rebuttal.”

“President Trump’s refusal to release Intelligence Committee Democrats’ memo is a stunningly brazen attempt to cover up the truth about the Trump-Russia scandal from the American people,” said Pelosi.

“The President’s decision to block the Democratic memo from release is part of a dangerous and desperate pattern of cover-up on the part of the President,” she added. “Clearly, the President has something to hide.”

