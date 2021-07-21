https://hannity.com/media-room/mccarthy-rips-pelosi-its-very-clear-to-the-american-public-that-the-jan-6-committee-is-a-sham/
ADAM’S ADMISSION: Schiff Admits DEMOCRAT MEMO Riddled with SENSITIVE INTEL
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.14.18
The liberal lawmaker behind the Democratic “rebuttal” to Devin Nunes’ FISA memo publicly admitted his document was riddled with sensitive intelligence and classified material; saying his colleagues “need to go through” the letter and remove the information before President Trump declassifies the dossier.
Rep. Adam Schiff -the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee- admitted the left-wing mistake while speaking at a breakfast event Wednesday morning, saying his memo does include “sources and methods” used by the nation’s intelligence community.
“We need to go through that and identify that which remains classified and would implicate sources and methods or investigative interests,” said Schiff.
Schiff’s comments are in sharp contrast to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s outright rage at President Trump for his refusal to release the Democratic ‘rebuttal.”
“President Trump’s refusal to release Intelligence Committee Democrats’ memo is a stunningly brazen attempt to cover up the truth about the Trump-Russia scandal from the American people,” said Pelosi.
“The President’s decision to block the Democratic memo from release is part of a dangerous and desperate pattern of cover-up on the part of the President,” she added. “Clearly, the President has something to hide.”
AMERICA REACTS: Trump Campaign Raises $5 MILLION On Day of Pelosi’s Impeachment Vote
posted by Hannity Staff – 12.19.19
President Trump’s re-election campaign raked-in big bucks on the same day Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats impeached the Chief Executive; taking-in more than $5 million in campaign contributions.
“Incredible fundraising numbers! .@realDonaldTrump has raised over 5M dollars (still growing) today as Americans use their wallet to show support against @SpeakerPelosi’s impeachment hoax! Click the link below to help defend Trump!” posted Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.
“The Republican National Committee (RNC) also brought in record fundraising numbers, raising $20.6 million in the month of November, according to Federal Election Commission data obtained by Fox News,” reports the New York Post.
