https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/mike-lindell-offers-5-million-reward-cyber-expert-can-prove-voter-fraud-data-invalid/

My Pillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell announced on Wednesday he was offering $5 million to any “cyber guys” who can prove the election data he’ll present at his upcoming “cyber symposium” is not valid.

Lindell appeared on the War Room podcast and said that he’s offering $5 million to any “cyber guy” who shows up at his symposium and demonstrates that the data doesn’t actually prove Donald Trump won the election.

***To support Mike Lindell and benefit Gateway Pundit, use promo code TGP at MyPillow.com***

You must be signed up and attending the event to collect the prize money.

TRENDING: Get Woke-Go Broke: US Women’s National Soccer Team Gets Skunked in 3-0 Loss to Sweden in Olympic Opening – Devastating Blow

JACKPOT: Mike Lindell Offers $5 MILLION Prize for Debunking His Election Evidencehttps://t.co/N3N60iL7qR — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) July 21, 2021

Here is the flier to the event on August 10-12.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

