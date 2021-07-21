https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/21/misinformation-president-biden-says-youre-not-going-to-get-covid-if-you-have-these-vaccinations/

We all know how hard social media outlets like Facebook and Twitter have clamped down on posts about COVID-19 — anything outside the approved narrative is marked as misinformation and taken down. So it was interesting to hear President Biden say during CNN’s town hall Wednesday night that you’re covered if you get the vaccine — you’re not going to get COVID. Because last we’d heard, six of those Texas House Democrats who’d fled the state had tested positive for COVID, as well as a Pelosi aide and a White House staffer who’d met with them.

Biden: “You’re not gonna get COVID if you get vaccinated” (He says this as fully vaccinated WH staff are testing positive) pic.twitter.com/IPEhv0HTAv — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) July 22, 2021

Will this misinformation be taken down? — erin (@erinmac444) July 22, 2021

@TwitterSupport would like this blocked due to misinformation . — a (@GatoVlad3693) July 22, 2021

What about those Texas state legislatures Kamala welcomed to DC that just caught it (and reportedly spread it to White House staff) after reportedly being fully vaccinated — JD Crow (@JD_Crow) July 22, 2021

Shhhh. We don’t talk about that. 🙄 — Eye on Politics (@EyeOnPolitics) July 22, 2021

OMG! He is such a liar. pic.twitter.com/fn8NoQALVo — Is the charade over yet?🇺🇸 (@dlk30519) July 22, 2021

Hello Fact Checkers: Biden is lying. — Michael Manley (@Michael07676897) July 22, 2021

Where are those ‘fact checkers’ when you need them! 😂😂😂😂😂 — Mike Hughes (@AHughesRealty) July 22, 2021

The Texas Desertocrats would beg to differ. — AdamInHTownTX (Sixteen Cents Richer) (@AdamInHTownTX) July 22, 2021

Holy shit.. how no push back on that comment — I do b mis b haven (@bmisbhaven) July 22, 2021

Vaccinated people are testing positive. He’s just a babbling brook of lies. — Olivia White (@TheeMrsO) July 22, 2021

This is disinformation according to @PressSec — Nick Capozzi (@realNickCapozzi) July 22, 2021

Where is @snopes — Mike The Neanderthal (@Philman2020) July 22, 2021

Isn’t that what they call ‘misinformation?’ Just had 8 fully vaxxed Dems in DC ‘get it.’ — Mike Hughes (@AHughesRealty) July 22, 2021

This is the part where a good interviewer would follow up with that. — Ninja Mary (@NinjaMaryGirl) July 22, 2021

Talk about misinformation. — Gigi🌻🇺🇸 (@Ok81Gigi) July 22, 2021

ⓘ 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗳𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 — VM Swiderski (@VMSwiderski) July 22, 2021

How do we report this as misinformation? — Kari Armstrong (@KariArm27713671) July 22, 2021

CNN just goes along with it too — PJ (@pj_deplorable) July 22, 2021

Don Lemon: Yeah — 🇺🇸 Vicky 🇺🇸 (@NowTheGoatLady) July 22, 2021

This is a lie so why hasn’t it been flagged? — John (@JohnAldoDetroit) July 22, 2021

@TwitterSupport @PressSec I submit this to you for review on the grounds of being misinformation of the most serious and dangerous nature — FightOn🇺🇸 (@FightOn4America) July 22, 2021

Then why are vaccinated people being required to wear masks? — The American Truth (@17AmericanTruth) July 22, 2021

When will the President be banned from spreading misinformation? — 🇺🇲 America the Beautiful 🇺🇲 (@roblefeber) July 22, 2021

Many people who are vaccinated are testing positive. He is full of it. — #FaithOverFear (@KaiserMotherof5) July 22, 2021

@jack where are you?

This is disinformation now isn’t it? — AmericanValuesOverPolitics (@myaccount_goals) July 22, 2021

MISINFORMATION!!!! ban him from ALL social media platforms — Secular Conservative (@SecularConserv1) July 22, 2021

@PressSec is @POTUS going to be banned from all social media platforms for spreading misinformation? — The Wolf of Wall Street (@CommieWoke) July 22, 2021

@TwitterSupport are you going to censor and ban this man for Vaccine misinformation? — Arrest Fauci (@Pepe_MAGA_anon) July 22, 2021

Fact check: This is a blatantly false statement. @twitter, I expect you to ban this person from Twitter as he is spreading false information. — Todd B. Smith (@smithtoddb) July 22, 2021

@ddale8 could I have a fact check on this please Daniel? — My name is 22 I’m Adriana years old (@Mynameis22ImAd7) July 22, 2021

BUNCHA SHEEP. Its like getting the flu shot, and still getting the flu. Do whatever you choose, but don’t trust everything the government says lol. Buncha dummies. pic.twitter.com/8GBWBe91rO — William Hung (@johnny01356831) July 22, 2021

@TwitterSupport we have some covid misinformation for you to look into. — CarlosDanger (@Danger2Carlos) July 22, 2021

Yeah, CNN, check on this, would you:

He’s going to be banned, right?

BREAKING: A White House official and a Pelosi staffer have tested positive for COVID-19 after meeting with Texas Dems

