We all know how hard social media outlets like Facebook and Twitter have clamped down on posts about COVID-19 — anything outside the approved narrative is marked as misinformation and taken down. So it was interesting to hear President Biden say during CNN’s town hall Wednesday night that you’re covered if you get the vaccine — you’re not going to get COVID. Because last we’d heard, six of those Texas House Democrats who’d fled the state had tested positive for COVID, as well as a Pelosi aide and a White House staffer who’d met with them.

Yeah, CNN, check on this, would you:

He’s going to be banned, right?

