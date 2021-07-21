https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/mississippi-attorney-general-asks-supreme-court-overturn-roe-v-wade?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Mississippi’s Attorney General urged the Supreme Court on Thursday to overturn Roe V. Wade when the court comes together in the next term.

“This Court should overrule Roe and Casey,” Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said in a brief, according to The Hill. “Roe and Casey are egregiously wrong. They have proven hopelessly unworkable. … And nothing but a full break from those cases can stem the harms they have caused.”

Finch was referencing a 1992 decision of a case Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which upheld the landmark Roe V. Wade case.

The attorney general made the plea to the Supreme Court as it is set to debate an abortion restriction legislation that essentially bans all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy that Mississippi passed in 2018.

“Under the Constitution, may a state prohibit elective abortions before viability? Yes. Why? Because nothing in constitutional text, structure, history, or tradition supports a right to abortion,” Fitch added, arguing that the case should be overturned.

