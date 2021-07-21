https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mitch-mcconnell-tells-americans-to-get-vaccinated-immediately/

Posted by Kane on July 21, 2021 3:53 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Mitch McConnell — ‘These shots need to get into arms as rapidly as possible, or else we’re gonna be back in a situation this fall like what we went through last year.’



You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...