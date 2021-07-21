https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/21/mollie-hemingway-cant-stop-laughing-at-what-liz-cheney-is-absolutely-certain-of-about-the-1-6-committee/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has rejected Republican Reps. Jim Jordan and Jim Banks from sitting on the Dems’ 1/6 committee. In response to that, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy threatening a complete boycott of the committee:

McCarthy’s statement: “Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts.” pic.twitter.com/Qei7XnUTu6 — Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) July 21, 2021

Rep. Liz Cheney, who is one of Pelosi’s Republican picks to be on the committee, is “absolutely certain” about something:

“I’m absolutely certain we’ll have a nonpartisan investigation,” @Liz_Cheney says — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) July 21, 2021

Mollie Hemingway doesn’t seem to believe that:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA H — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 21, 2021

But guess who will be on the committee Cheney says will be “bipartisan”: Adam “Russia collusion” Schiff and Jamie Raskin, who tried in 2017 to keep Trump’s election win from being certified:

Pelosi put on commission *Adam Schiff* — the politician who did the most to spread damaging lie that Trump stole 2016 election by colluding with Russia — and Jamie Raskin, who objected to 2016 election. What were her pretend grounds for removing Jordan and Banks? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 21, 2021

DC groupthink a few months ago was that this useful ally to the Democratic establishment should retain her position in GOP *leadership.* She’s sunk so low she’s now defending what her replacement accurately calls Pelosi’s “radical authoritarianism.” https://t.co/w3ZRzuO5Om — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 21, 2021

“Bipartisan”? What a joke.

Mollie ran out of HA’s to give. https://t.co/LBHcKltTuN — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) July 21, 2021

There aren’t enough HAs in the world for this one.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

