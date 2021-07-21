http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/MGGi3NYN-O0/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), after announcing she will reject Republican Reps. Jim Jordan (OH) and Jim Banks (IN) from the January 6 Select Committee, said it would proceed if there is bipartisanship.

Infamous CNN reporter Manu Raju asked Pelosi if she had any concerns about the Republicans being pulled from the committee after denying Jordan and Banks a seat. She said, “We have a bipartisan quorum we can proceed.”

The speaker was pressed on why she would not allow Jordan and Banks a seat on the committee but would allow Republican Rep. Troy Nehls (WI) since he also voted not to certify the election. Pelosi dodged the questions and said those votes were not part of the criteria.

“That was not the criterion as I told you yesterday,” Pelosi said.

However, shortly after Pelosi’s comments, House Minority Leader McCarthy released a statement calling out Pelosi for her “unprecedented step of denying the minority party’s picks for the Select Committee on January 6.”

McCarthy added that unless Pelosi “seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts.”

Pelosi is claiming the committee is “bipartisan” since she placed the embattled Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (WY) on it.

