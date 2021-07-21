https://www.oann.com/nba-bucks-antetokounmpo-named-nba-finals-most-valuable-player/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=nba-bucks-antetokounmpo-named-nba-finals-most-valuable-player



Jul 20, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) accepts the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award from NBA commissioner Adam Silver after game six of the 2021 NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

July 21, 2021

(Reuters) – Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player after leading his team to a 4-2 series victory over the host Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

In the championship-clinching game, the Greek forward recorded a playoff career-high 50 points to go along with 14 rebounds and five blocks.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

