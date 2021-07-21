http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tabNXd7KuBU/

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins stated that the clash between Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci “could be readily resolved in terms of understanding the meaning of the term ‘gain of function.’ But instead, this has turned into political theatrics” when “We have so many more important things to spend our time on right now.”

Collins said, “Well, it’s very unfortunate to have something that I think could be readily resolved in terms of understanding the meaning of the term ‘gain of function.’ But instead, this has turned into political theatrics. It’s really unfortunate. We have so many more important things to spend our time on right now. But it’s a diagnosis of just how polarized everything has become. So, that even in the face of this terrible pandemic that has taken more than 600,000 lives in this country, this kind of time is being wasted on this kind of posturing.”

He added, “I absolutely support Tony Fauci in every way. I have never known him to be anything other than completely truthful. He is a public servant that people should all be thankful to. And to see him attacked and demonized this way on political grounds is really hard to watch.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

