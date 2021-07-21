https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/now-oklahoma-state-rep-sean-roberts-requests-forensic-election-audit-three-oklahoma-counties/

Oklahoma State Representative Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, announced on Tuesday that he is requesting the State Election Board Secretary call for a “forensic and independent audit” of the 2020 general elections in Oklahoma County and two other random counties in the state. TRENDING: Get Woke – Go Broke: US Women’s National Soccer Team Gets Skunked in 3-0 Loss to Sweden in Olympic Opening – Bounced from Tourney “Every citizen deserves to have faith in the integrity of the election process and its outcome,” Roberts said in a letter sent to the Election Board secretary. “It is my responsibility, as an elected public servant, to assure my constituents that Oklahoma’s elections are safe and secure.”

This selection appears very similar to the request made by the Senate in Pennsylvania. There the audit covers Philidelphia, the hotbed for election fraud in the US for years, and two other smaller Pennsylvania counties.

In Oklahoma, Representative Roberts is asking for an audit of Oklahoma county, where Oklahoma City is located, and two other counties.

This is the time to get our elections right. Those who call for the forensic audits will be heralded in the future and given credit for cleaning up our corrupt election systems around the country.

