https://noqreport.com/2021/07/21/now-theyre-spooning-cruz-unloads-on-biden-for-u-s-german-deal-over-russian-pipeline/

President Biden Speaks On The American Rescue Plan At White House Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) unloaded on Democrat President Joe Biden on Tuesday following reports that the Biden administration has worked out a deal with Germany to allow for the completion of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

“The Biden administration will set aside Washington’s longstanding opposition to the pipeline, Nord Stream 2, in a reversal of U.S. policy, ending years of speculation over the fate of the project, which has come to dominate European energy-sector forecasts,” The Wall Street Journal reported . “Germany under the agreement will agree to assist Ukraine in energy-related projects and diplomacy.”

Former President Donald Trump worked aggressively to stop the pipeline from being completed because it would be a major strategic win for Russia. Biden previously waived sanctions against the company who is building the pipeline and waived sanctions against its CEO.

Cruz responded to the news by saying that Biden was defying U.S. law and has surrendered to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“If the reports and details of a deal are accurate, this will be a generational geopolitical win for Putin and a catastrophe for the United States and our allies,” Cruz said. “President Biden is defying […]