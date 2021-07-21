https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/564201-ohio-chief-medical-officer-on-unvaccinated-becoming-infected-it-is

Ohio’s top medical officer issued a warning Wednesday, saying that anyone who hasn’t received a coronavirus vaccine is almost certain to get infected as highly contagious variants tighten their grip on the U.S.

Ohio’s top medical experts held a news conference Wednesday where they discussed vaccines questions and safety. Bruce Vanderhoff, the chief medical officer for the Ohio Department of Health, warned residents that they essentially have a choice between the vaccine and the virus.

“It is really now just a matter of time,” Vanderhoff said during the conference. “It is when, not if, an unvaccinated individual develops COVID-19.”

“Either you get vaccinated or you are going to get COVID-19,” he added.

Vanderhoff said COVID-19 cases have doubled in Ohio in the past few weeks, while hospitalizations are up from 200 to 348.

“All indications are the data from July 4 to July 17 will confirm that delta if fast becoming the dominate variant in Ohio,” he said.

Ohio saw its highest spike in COVID-19 cases since May on Tuesday, resulting in fresh calls from health officials urging residents to get vaccinated. Only 48.6 percent of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“The benefits of these COVID-19 vaccines far exceeds the risk,” Vanderhoff later said.

