AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Is it just me, or did the Olympics, once upon a time, actually have some credibility? Didn’t the Olympics used to be a gathering place for champions? A moment where nations shined and personal bests were achieved? The first stop on your way to a Wheaties box? I could swear it was not that long ago.

I’ve been to one Olympic event in my life. It was the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, since it was close to where I lived at the time. Say what you will about Mitt Romney, the guy put on one hell of an Olympics. And in the interest of full disclosure, John Williams’ “Call of the Champions” can still put a lump in my throat.

The only event I could get tickets to was women’s hockey—Germany versus China. I’ve seen my fair share of hockey games and this one was by far the best. Icing, checking, high-sticking, young athletes doing everything they could to win, despite the fact that neither country is known for hockey.

That being said, can someone pinpoint for me exactly when the Olympics went from being something we all could believe in to the godforsaken sideshow it […]