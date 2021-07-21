https://www.oann.com/olympics-japan-former-pm-abe-will-not-attend-games-opening-ceremony-nhk/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-japan-former-pm-abe-will-not-attend-games-opening-ceremony-nhk



FILE PHOTO: Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), applauds after presenting Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with the Olympic Order award at the Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo, Japan November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), applauds after presenting Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with the Olympic Order award at the Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo, Japan November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool/File Photo

July 22, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will not attend the Olympics opening ceremony, according to a report by public broadcaster NHK.

The report, citing sources close to the former premier, said Abe decided to not attend the event after the government declared a state of emergency and virus restrictions over Tokyo.

(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

