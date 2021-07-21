https://www.oann.com/olympics-ticket-buyers-usernames-passwords-stolen-and-shared-on-internet-kyodo/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-ticket-buyers-usernames-passwords-stolen-and-shared-on-internet-kyodo



FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Tokyo Olympic Games, at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office building in Tokyo, Japan, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Tokyo Olympic Games, at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office building in Tokyo, Japan, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

July 21, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – The passwords and usernames of Olympics and Paralympics’ ticket-buyers and volunteers have been stolen and shared on the internet, Kyodo News reported on Wednesday, citing government officials.

Games organisers are investigating the matter, it added.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

