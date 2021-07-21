https://www.dailywire.com/news/on-heels-of-stunning-loss-u-s-womens-soccer-gets-brutalized-online-for-woke-protesting

U.S. women’s soccer, ranked No. 1 in the world, lost 3-0 to Sweden early Wednesday morning in their Tokyo Olympic opener after all 22 team members took a knee in solidarity with radical leftist group Black Lives Matter before the game.

Folks in the U.S. who are fed-up with the team’s repeated “woke” protesting, which is often viewed as unpatriotic, let their frustration with the team be known online in the wake of the stunning loss.

“I’m so happy they lost,” Daily Wire podcast host and author Matt Walsh stated bluntly. “I’m actively rooting against US women’s soccer. I want them to be humiliated and embarrassed, just as they humiliate and embarrass our country.”

The loss inspired at least a couple mocking headlines from satirical site The Babylon Bee.

“Inspiring: US Women’s Soccer Team To Boycott Scoring Goals Until Racism Is Defeated,” one of the headlines teased. Another headline read, “To Improve Olympic Chances, US Women’s Soccer Team Replaced By 15-Year-Old Boys Team In Wigs.”

Fox News host Laura Ingraham called the protesting “Disgraceful & ungrateful.”

“Always all about them—their woke brands are joke brands,” the host unapologetically added.

“Embarrassing for the US!” Chris Loesch commented.

“You absolutely hate to see it,” The Daily Caller mocked.

Logan Hall of The Daily Caller highlighted the glaring lack of patriotism from the U.S. women, as well as some other athletes.

“Imagine the impact a patriotic top professional athlete could have right now,” Hall said. “Huge untapped market for that. Naturally, fans start rooting against teams that hate the country they’re supposed to represent. A little patriotism goes a long way.”

“Maybe less activism and more practice next time,” political commentator Lauren Chen kindly suggested.

“I mean, that’s the important part, right? As far as corporate sponsors are concerned?” The Federalist’s Christopher Bedford pointedly tweeted.

“I can’t stop laughing – I hope they lose again,” a popular political Twitter account cheered.

Last November, members of the U.S. women’s soccer team notably wore Black Lives Matter jerseys and kneeled for the national anthem in the Netherlands in solidarity with the BLM movement. As The Daily Wire reported:

“We love our country, and it is a true honor to represent America. It is also our duty to demand that the liberties and freedoms that our country was founded on extend to everyone,” read a statement that members of the team posted on social media before the game, which ended in a 2-0 defeat against the Netherlands. “Today, we wear Black Lives Matter to affirm human decency. We protest against racial injustice and police brutality against Black people. We protest against the racist infrastructures that do not provide equal opportunity for Black and brown people to fulfill their dreams, including playing on this team,” the statement continued. “As the United States Women’s National team players, we collectively work toward a society where the American ideals are upheld, and Black lives are no longer systematically targeted.” “Black Lives Matter,” the statement concluded.

Team USA will be back on Saturday to play New Zealand at 7:30 a.m. EST.

